The Van Horn family

 Photo: GoFundMe

An effort by the Mountain View High School football community to help one of its families, which lost its home in a fire on Christmas Day, has exceeded expectations this week.

The Van Horn family was hit by a fire on Sunday night, and the home ended up being a total loss. The family's father, Michael, is the Mountain View football Touchdown Club president and the two sons in the family have played football at the school.