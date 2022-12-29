An effort by the Mountain View High School football community to help one of its families, which lost its home in a fire on Christmas Day, has exceeded expectations this week.
The Van Horn family was hit by a fire on Sunday night, and the home ended up being a total loss. The family's father, Michael, is the Mountain View football Touchdown Club president and the two sons in the family have played football at the school.
Mountain View football officials set out to raise $4,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family.
As of Thursday night, the fundraising effort had raised $19,377 from 163 donations.
"We are setting up a page now to help them with immediate needs to replace possessions (clothing, food/grocery, and home goods) while the rebuild takes place," organizer Todd Welborn said on the GoFundMe page. "In the moment, we can make things less stressful with a donation and message here."
The football team also held a donation drive, where people could donate clothing and gift cards to the family, for two hours on Wednesday morning.
"We had tremendous support for our donation drive," Mountain View Head Football coach John Poitevint said in a Facebook post. "Huge thanks to our parent, coach and administration volunteers that came to support the Van Horns."
