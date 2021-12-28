Gwinnett County comMissionsers are expected to decide the fate of two planned developments, with a combined total of more than 1,000 proposed apartments and townhomes, within walking distance of the Gas South District early in the new year.
One of the proposed projects would be a mixed-use development that includes 585 apartments and 113 townhomes on the property that currently houses the Georgia Baptist Missions and Ministry Center across Sugarloaf Parkway from the Gas South District. The other proposed project is a 320-unit apartment development on undeveloped land on Sugarloaf, located just west of Meadow Church Road and the Gas South Arena.
The two projects, which are just over half a mile away from each other on a busy stretch of Sugarloaf Parkway, would add a total of 905 apartments and 113 townhomes — for a total of 1,018 residences — to the area if they are both approved by county comMissionsers. Officials at the Gas South District, who are planning redevelopment on their own campus, are watching the proposals but are hesitant to say much about them at this time.
“We do have a real interest in (the Baptist Missions center property) but anything I say about it is not based on fact, but based on hearsay,” Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO Stan Hall said. “We’ll wait and see what the county does on it.”
The developments are being considered at a time when officials at the Gas South District are anticipating a rise in the number of events and people coming to its campus as the result of an ongoing expansion of the convention center and construction of a high-rise headquarters Westin hotel. Those projects at the Gas South District will, alone, are expected to drive an increase in people passing through that area on Sugarloaf Parkway.
The development at the Georgia Baptist Missions and Missionsary Center site is still pending a public hearing by Gwinnett County Planning ComMissions, which must review the proposal and make a recommendation before the county Board of ComMissionsers takes it up.
The planning comMissions is set to hold a public hearing on the proposal at its Jan. 4 meeting, and the county comMissions is currently set to hold its own public hearing at its Jan. 25, 2022 meeting.
The other development west of Meadow Church Road has already undergone a public hearing by the Planning ComMissions, which recommended denial of the project, but county comMissionsers have tabled their own public hearing on it until Jan. 25.
Apartments, townhomes and retail next to the Gas South District
JLB Partners LLC’s proposed 40.46-acre mixed-use development at the Georgia Baptist Missions and Ministry Center site is the larger of the two planned developments.
In addition to the 585 apartments and 113 townhomes, it is also expected to include 4,000-square feet of retail space. It would be built in four phases, according to documents filed with the county.
“The proposed development will complement the office, retail and entertainment uses which exists and are proposed in the immediate area,” said Henry Bailey, an attorney for the developer, in a letter to county officials. “The wetlands on the site constrain its access and space for significant non-residential development. This plan provides infill housing options consistent with the Sugarloaf LCI Study.”
It would be directly across Sugarloaf Parkway from the Gas South District entrance where drivers turn in to park at one of the district’s two parking decks.
The apartments would be split between six buildings, and there would be two pools, two courtyards, a public green, a greenway trail and two concrete pads for potential future transit stops on Sugarloaf.
A lake that currently exists on the property would remain, but the Georgia Baptist Missions and Ministry Center and its parking deck would be demolished.
“The proposed redevelopment of this property will bring in a mixed use development with some retail and a new residential mix that will include multifamily and townhome uses,” Bailey wrote in the rezoning application. “The residents that will reside in the development are likely to support the retail existing in the immediate area and may potentially attract additional retail and commercial uses.”
And more apartments to the north on Sugarloaf
The other development proposed near the Gas South District is a smaller proposal that would extend the development along the western side of Sugarloaf a little further to the north.
The 7.38-acre site of TPA Residential LLC’s proposed 320-unit apartment community is currently an open field just north of a small commercial strip building that houses a Moe’s Southwest Grill, UPS Store, a dentist and a dry cleaner.
Documents filed with the county show it would have two buildings with one-bedroom apartments making up 61% of the development’s units. Two-bedroom apartments would make up another 34% of the units and three-bedroom apartments would make up the remaining 4.4%. There would be a 32,700-square-foot common area that includes a pool and a courtyard.
“The 2040 Plan provides that employment-oriented uses in the Workplace Centers Character Area ‘should be supported where appropriate by opportunities for residential uses and multi-use oriented commercial areas,’” attorney Shane Lanham wrote in the application for the development. “The proposed development would provide important residential critical mass to directly support and complement these existing employment and commercial uses. Residents could easily live, work, shop and play all within a very short distance of the property.”
