On July 20, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon, making good on President Kennedy’s challenge issued in 1961 to, in paraphrase, land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth before the decade is out. The Apollo 11 mission, which consisted of Michael Collins in addition to Armstrong and Aldrin, was the culmination of a decade of work that involved tragedy in addition to the ultimate accomplishment.
The United States made incremental progress with each venture into space, suffering a setback in 1967 when Apollo 1’s crew was killed in a fire during a launch simulation. NASA halted manned flights for more than 20 months after the accident, and by 1969 everything was back on track.
In March the Apollo 9 mission tested the lunar landing module, and in May Apollo 10 orbited above the moon in the final test run. That set the stage for Amstrong’s immortal words, televised live back on Earth: “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.”