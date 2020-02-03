Name: Bryce Kenny
Hometown: Kernersville, NC
Date of Birth: January 1
Started competing in Monster Jam: 2016
- About Me
What are some of your interests/hobbies/favorite pastimes?
Bryce Kenny: I love to restore old cars and build old trucks! I have a 1970 Mustang Mach 1 that has been in my family for over 30 years, canary yellow with a 351 Cleveland motor, and it was my high school hot rod. My wife and I went on dates in high school in it, and I would have an extremely difficult time ever selling it!
Do you have any ‘pre-show’ rituals you run through?
Bryce Kenny: I always fist bump my crew guys, tap on the truck body twice, and take a knee before I climb in the truck and say a quick prayer. That keeps things in perspective for me, and it reminds me that I’m able to pursue this dream of mine for a reason. You can’t take opportunities for granted.
What’s something a lot of people don’t know about you?
Bryce Kenny: Things that are porous make me gag, such as spores on a potato or barnacles on a boat! I can’t look at them without my stomach turning. Even talking about it makes me feel queasy.
What is your favorite memory on or off the race track?
Bryce Kenny: The Raleigh event in 2016 was special both on and off the track. I had my family and my in-laws in attendance to watch me go three for three in the wheelie events. I snuck in a Speed and Skill win in there also. Since my family doesn’t have a background in Monster Jam, this experience was very eye-opening for them! They hadn’t realized just how big of a stage the Monster Jam world really is, and how amazing the Monster Jam community has been to my family and me overall until that weekend.
What is your most prized possession?
Bryce Kenny: I have a 1970 Mustang Mach 1 that has been in my family for over 30 years. I restored it in high school after buying it from my uncle, and it carries many memories with it. My wife and I started dating in high school, and we have great memories of date nights and nights on the town in it. It’s very special to my whole family and represents how close we really are as a group.
- Life on the Road with Monster Jam
What is the best and worst thing about being on the road every weekend with Monster Jam?
Bryce Kenny: The best thing is the food options! You have to eat the local cuisine. The worst thing is when the local cuisine doesn’t match up with your stomach’s tolerance.
While on the road, what is your favorite thing to do during your free time?
Bryce Kenny: I love to see the local sites when I have some down time. When in Memphis last year, some of the other drivers and I went to Graceland and had an absolute blast. My wife was with me, and she had always wanted to go. That was a special memory.
How do you keep fit?
Bryce Kenny: With my NCAA Division 1 soccer background, I’ve always stayed relatively fit and still utilize the exercises I learned back then. I exercise 4-5 times a week. I usually lift weights three days a week and do some sort of activity or cardio two additional days a week. Also, I have a food plan to accompany the workouts.
What item(s) can you not live without while traveling on the road with Monster Jam?
Bryce Kenny: My backup battery pack for my phone and electronics are essential. Also, deodorant is a good idea, because I smell like a foot without it!
What is your favorite city to travel to? Why?
Bryce Kenny: Birmingham, AL. The people are amazing and the food is fantastic.
- Career
How did you get started competing in Monster Jam?
Bryce Kenny: I was originally exposed to Feld Entertainment when they owned IHRA for a few years and ran the Nitro Jam series in Top Fuel in 2010. I competed with the Lucas Oil Top Fuel Dragster and noticed that Feld was unique. Also, believe it or not, I hosted Morgan Kane on his official soccer recruiting visit to Campbell University, and we kept in touch the subsequent years following. After my family sold our Top Fuel dragster, Morgan connected me with someone at Monster Jam in 2011. Four years later, Monster Jam called me and asked if I’d be interested in testing a Monster Jam truck. That was the quickest answer I’ve ever given!
What is your favorite part about competing in Monster Jam?
Bryce Kenny: I really enjoy the magnitude of the sport. Other major sporting organizations try to replicate what Monster Jam is able to do but can’t. Monster Jam is a global movement, and it brings value to every single person that comes into contact with it. Whether you’re a fan, driver, or sponsor, you always remember how you felt when you left your first Monster Jam competition. It is special, and the fans of this sport deserve a special experience.
How would you describe your driving style?
Monster Jam: For my rookie season, I would describe my driving style as “resolute”. To be fair, I was trying to make sure I didn’t cause a lot of damage. I started off driving at about a 5 on a scale of 1-10, and I started turning it up from there. I’d venture to say I ended the season at about a 7. I relentlessly increased the speed and tenacity while limiting truck damage. Now that I’m comfortable in the truck, I’m hoping to be able to describe my driving style as “relentless” or “tenacious” for 2017.
What advice would you give to kids who want to become a Monster Jam driver?
Bryce Kenny: Get as much seat time in any form of motor sport that you can and learn how to network. Become a person built for people, and you’ll always have opportunities to make a difference. Start with Monster Jam as a crew member if you need to and work your way up. Have a “whatever it takes” attitude. Also, always treat people with respect and be kind. You never know when doors will open based on contacts you’ve made previously.
What is your greatest memory as a Monster Jam driver?
Bryce Kenny: My first freestyle win was an incredible feeling. I went out in the middle of the pack in Bridgeport, CT. Cam McQueen is basically unbeatable in those situations. I got a little lucky in that he happened to rollover early in his run after I laid down a decent, high energy freestyle run myself. I fully expected for Cam to beat my score, even after he rolled it! I hung on for the win, though, and I climbed on top of the bare-chassis after ripping off the body during the run to do our interview with the Monster Jam Host. The fans loved it, and standing on top of the truck thanking everyone involved while hoisting the trophy was amazing. The other drivers came running over quickly as well to congratulate me, and that brought with it a feeling of respect from them in a way. That meant a lot!
Who in Monster Jam do you look up to for inspiration?
Bryce Kenny: Tom Meents is an incredible asset to the sport of Monster Jam. He handles our training at Monster Jam University, and he knows how to pull the best of us. I’m thankful that I’m around the sport while he is still competing in Max-D as well. He’s a legend in the sport, and the stuff he is doing these days to make our sport better is unparalleled in any arena around the globe. He is a catalyst for growth in Monster Jam for the next 5-10 years, and I’m thankful I get to me mentored by him as I attempt to impact the Monster Jam community in the future!
- Hometown Information
Where did you grow up?
Bryce Kenny: High Point, NC
What major city is it near?
Bryce Kenny: It is about an hour north of Charlotte.
What high school/college did you attend? If applicable, what degree did you receive?
Bryce Kenny: I went to Wesleyan Christian Academy for High School and Campbell University for college. I studied Trust Management in college, which is a form of financial planning for wealthy individuals.
- Fun Facts
Do you have any nicknames?
Bryce Kenny: Nitro
What’s your favorite movie?
Bryce Kenny: Tommy Boy
What’s your favorite television show?
Bryce Kenny: New Girl. Don’t judge it by the title. It is a guy’s show! It is also the only show that causes me to uncontrollably laugh at times.
What’s your favorite color?
Bryce Kenny: Blue
What’s your favorite thing to eat?
Bryce Kenny: Steak and potatoes
What’s your favorite restaurant on the road?
Bryce Kenny: Jim N Nicks BBQ. The cheesy biscuits are earth-shattering.
How would your friend and family describe you?
Bryce Kenny: I’m competitive and tenacious about living life with purpose. I’m loyal and never forget where I came from.
