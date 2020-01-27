Meet Brad Allen - Our Monster Jam Driver of the Week

Name: Brad Allen
Hometown: Hubbard Lake, Michigan
Date of Birth: March 15, 1988
Started Competing in Monster Jam: 2010
How did you get started competing on the Monster Jam circuit?
Brad Allen: I'd have to say I owe it all to (Crew Chief) Lindsey Hilgendorf and her dad Rich. Our parents have been family friends since Linz and I were kids. They crewed for Jim Koehler and Chris Bergeron for years. I went to Ford Field Monster Jam shows a couple times and I was hooked. I found what I wanted to do. But I wasn't planning on ever being able to drive. I crewed for the team for a few years and then Chris put me in his second truck. What a rush. There was nothing like it.
What do you enjoy doing while on the road with Monster Jam?
BradAllen: I'd have to say going to new places and meeting new people. The friends and families around the world are the greatest. They are the ones that drive Team Scream to do what we do. Long hours, no sleep, and the miles of roads we travel is all for them. The smiles on their faces and the banners they make is worth every mile we travel.
What do you do with your free time?
Brad Allen: There's really not that much free time in the Monster Jam world. Our team races about 40 to 45 weekends a year. There's always stuff to do. But hanging out on the boat is always a good time. Riding snowmobiles or quads takes up most of the free time though. Never a dull moment when we get a group of friends together and go racing.
What is your greatest memory as a Monster Jam driver?
Brad Allen: They’re all good memories. But the one that sticks out the most would be crewing for Jim Koehler in Avenger when he won the Monster Jam World FinalsSM Freestyle Championship in 2011.
Do you have any pre-show rituals that you run though?
Brad Allen: I really don't have any pre show rituals.
What’s your favorite food?
Brad Allen: Steak and cheesy potatoes
What’s your favorite movie?
Brad Allen: There are too many to list but I can always re-watch Beverly Hills Cop and Lethal Weapon
