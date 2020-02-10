Name: Becky McDonough
Birthplace: Brainerd, Minnesota
Date of Birth: August 14, 1987
Started Competing in Monster Jam: 2010
How did you get started competing on the Monster Jam circuit?
Becky McDonough: Back in ninth grade, a bunch of friends were going to the Monster Jam event in Minneapolis and had an extra ticket so hey, what the heck! I was always into racing and knew I wanted to be a part of the sport in some way shape or form. By the time I left the dome, I was in absolute love with the beasts and knew someday I was going to be a part of it. I could feel it in my bones! Of course, all my buddies said I was crazy because I didn’t even change my own oil. After becoming a fan, I soon learned about Madusa. Watching her out there running with the big dogs totally inspired me. We shared a few emails back and forth and she gave me a phone number to call about a job, and the rest is history.
What do you enjoy doing while on the road with Monster Jam?
Becky McDonough: It is definitely cool to meet all the new people around the world. If and when there is time, I try to make it out and sight see in the different countries and get a real experience of the culture.
What do you do with your free time?
Becky McDonough: I love being outside, whether it’s tooling around on my four wheeler or out on a lake, boating and fishing. Being with my family and friends definitely tops the chart. I also love doing anything from snowmobiling, hanging out on the North Carolina beaches or horseback riding.
What is your greatest memory as a Monster Jam truck driver?
Becky McDonough: My very first weekend out, I was in Costa Rica in Donkey Kong and Madusa was there. Back in high school she had sent me an email and had ended it with “see you at the green light.” I was hoping and praying that we would get paired up in racing, being my first weekend out and the history between us. As luck would have it, our qualifying numbers put us in first round together!
Do you have any pre-show rituals that you run though?
Becky McDonough: Before the show, I tire up the truck, set up the shocks, check nuts and bolts and make sure fluids are full.
What’s your favorite food?
Becky McDonough: Steak and boneless buffalo wings
What’s your favorite movie?
Becky McDonough: Dumb and Dumber, Son in Law
What’s your favorite television show?
Becky McDonough: I don’t have too much time for TV anymore.
What’s your favorite color?
Becky McDonough: Green
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.