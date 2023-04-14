Monster Jam driver Bryce Kenny found his way into the sport after years as a top-fuel dragstrip driver, and he sees similarities and differences between the two.
“There are connections,” said Kenny, who drives the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior in Monster Jam’s Stadium Championship Series Red division. “As with anything to do with motorsports, it’s all about the application of horsepower. In drag racing you’re trying to get 10,000 horsepower to hook up to concrete. In Monster Jam, you’re trying to get about 1,500 horsepower to jump 30 feet in the air on dirt. It’s all how you apply that horsepower that’s the critical factor.
“And there are also some differences. Flying through the air is just part of the resume when it comes to Monster Jam. If you’re flying through the air in drag racing, that’s a bad day.”
Kenny will be among the gravity-defying drivers competing April 22 and 23 when Monster Jam visits Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton. While Monster Jam has utilized a number of venues in the metro Atlanta area — including Gas South Arena, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the now-razed Georgia Dome — through the years, Kenny said an event at AMS is one all drivers eagerly await.
“Venue does make a difference,” said the North Carolina native, who has been a Monster Jammer for eight years, the last seven in the Mohawk Warrior truck. “When we get to come to Atlanta Motor Speedway and we have that entire front stretch going across the grandstands to be able to jump the truck as high as humanly possible, that’s what the fans are seeing.
“We get more speed, more air and we have multiple backflip ramps out there, so fans get a different feel because they see the trucks at their full capacity. The speedway shows have been a blast. The drivers look forward to that because we’ve got space out there to pull off stunts and roll the dice with the trucks with bigger jumps and bigger air that we may not be able to do in smaller venues.”
With the season at the halfway point, Kenny pointed out that the AMS event is an important one in the points standings.
“This will be a critical weekend,” said Kenney in late March. “I’m fourth in points and I think (the top four are) separated by about 60 points, one or two events of each other. It’s such a close series that Atlanta is a place where maybe someone can separate themselves from the pack and create a little distance, or they’re going to get overtaken because everyone’s trying to win that championship. Atlanta will be a pivotal stop for us on the series championship run.”
The series winner earns an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals, which is set for July 1 in Nashville. There’s really not an offseason in Monster Jam as many drivers will spend the fall on an international tour, but Kenny plans for some downtime after the World Finals.
“My fall timeframe will be spent doing speaking engagements for regional conventions for Great Clips and then some of my own personal speaking engagements,” he said. “And I’ve got a book coming out this fall I’ll be promoting. The life off the track of a Monster Jam driver is unique.”
Kenny’s yet-as-untitled book discusses how individuals can unlock and utlize their personal potential.
“It’s all about finding that gear that we don’t know we always have,” he said. “I think just about everyone is experiencing a lot of burnout in figuring out how we can do what we do better, whether it’s being exhausted from work or stuff at home. How do we get through this?
“Finding that next gear is a bit of a trick. I’ve learned through my experience in the sport of Monster Jam of how to find a gear you never knew you had ... I will be the first Monster Jam driver to put out a book but I hope I’m not the last.”
Referring to Monster Jam as “the future of motorsports,” Kinney said that of the four primary competitions in the sport — racing, skills, freestyle and donuts — freestyle is his favorite.
“I love freestyle,” he said. “It’s where we get to go out there and do the backflips and the big air and it’s where the driver knows it’s no holds barred. It’s where a lot of the carnage happens. It’s what built Monster Jam and it’s what built do many drivers’ careers.
“Racing and skills competition are fun, but freestyle is Monster Jam. That’s what the drivers are anxious to go out and do. If you could win any night’s competition, freestyle would be No. 1.”
For more information about Monster Jam’s stop at AMS April 22 and 23, visit www.monsterjam.com.
