Monster Jam driver Bryce Kenny found his way into the sport after years as a top-fuel dragstrip driver, and he sees similarities and differences between the two.

“There are connections,” said Kenny, who drives the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior in Monster Jam’s Stadium Championship Series Red division. “As with anything to do with motorsports, it’s all about the application of horsepower. In drag racing you’re trying to get 10,000 horsepower to hook up to concrete. In Monster Jam, you’re trying to get about 1,500 horsepower to jump 30 feet in the air on dirt. It’s all how you apply that horsepower that’s the critical factor.

