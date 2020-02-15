Jon Zimmer, who has made a living driving monster trucks for the past 15 years isn’t worried, even if he’s in 10th place in Monster Jam’s Stadium Red competition, 80 points behind the leader and his close friend Todd LeDuc.
“I’ve had a really rough start,” Zimmer said. “But in this sport, things can change in a hurry. If there’s one thing about Monster Jam, it’s that anything can happen, you just need something good to happen.”
For Zimmer, a Vermont native now residing in North Carolina, he hopes his season turnaround happens during the two competitions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Feb. 22 – 23, when he’ll be joined by some of the biggest – and baddest – trucks on the planet. The drivers will turn the home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United into their personal playground as the behemoth beasts soar through the air.
“I love the stadium and I love competing in Atlanta,” Zimmer said. “The stadium is beautiful and when you are in Georgia and Florida the crowd is just super loud and super into it. It just feels different. You can just feel the adrenaline because it’s just higher. When you do good out there, the crowd lets you know about it.”
Zimmer will look to win over the crowd – and points toward a berth in the Monster Jam XXI World Finals in Orlando from May 2-3 – when he takes the wheel of his truck — a 13-foot high, 18-foot long, 12,000 pound monster with 66-inch wheels and a 1,500 horsepower engine named Dragon, which looks like something straight out of “Game of Thrones.”
“And I even have a way to make it shoot fire out it’s mouth,” Zimmer said of his monster, which can go up to 70 mph. “People love when I do that, especially the kids.”
Zimmer hopes his Dragon incinerates the competition, which would allow him to make a major move in the standings. The scoring for the three events at a competition is simple. The first event is a series of head-to-head races, where two drivers start side-by-side. The first one who navigates two jumps to complete a lap around the arena wins and advances to the next round until there’s only one driver left.
In “Skills Challenge,” the next event, drivers show off their skills by performing wheelies, moonwalks and other tricks while looking to impress the spectators, who use an app on their phone to score each competitor.
“The competition is basically doing things with a Monster Truck that you shouldn’t be able to do,” Zimmer said. “You got guys out there treating their trucks like bicycles and doing wheelies and driving on just the back two wheels. But when you pull a trick off and the crowd goes crazy, you know you’ll be getting a good score.
The final event is “Freestyle,” where drivers get two minutes to show what they can do to impress fans, who score in real-time on their mobile devices.
“It’s basically your chance to express yourself to that fans, and that’s when you see flips and the unbelievable,” Zimmer said. “If you have something to show the crowd, that’s when you unleash it. All the drivers are always working on new tricks, so you never know what to expect if you are a fan.”
Since Atlanta has two shows, it will give drivers six competitions to score points with their trucks – all of which look like they were driven straight out of comic books – and drastically change the standings.
“You don’t have to be a sports fan or a motor sports fan to get into Monster Trucks,” Zimmer said. “When you go to an event for the first time, you will see something that you haven’t seen before or didn’t think was possible and you’ll want to come back. The fans in Atlanta know how big of an event this is for us and so do we. There will be a lot on the line when we come to Atlanta.”
Can LeDuc, who entered this weekend’s competition in first place with 225 points, continue to dominate with his “Monster Energy” truck? Or will Linsey Weenk’s Lucas Oil Crusader and Adam Anderson’s Grave Digger, which are in second and third with 205 points and 202 points, respectively, supplant him at the top?
Or will Atlanta be the site where Cole Venard and The Black Pearl (198 points), Bryce Kenny’s Great Clips Mohawk Warrior (189) or Becky McDonough’s El Toro Loco (161) make their push to make the World Finals?
It’s also imperative that Jim Koehler and Avenger (154), Jamey Garner and Over Bored/Rod Ryan (154) and Mike Vaters and Overkill Evolution perform well to keep pace.
Zimmer is in 10th with 145, just ahead of Brad Allen and Monster Mutt Rottweiler (139), Bryan Wright and Hooked (102), Steve Sims and Stone Crusher (84) and Daron Basl and Black Stallion (74).
“We are all friends; One of my closest friends is Todd LeDuc and he’s in first place and I’m struggling,” Zimmer said. “But once we get on the track, it doesn’t matter that I’ve known Todd for years. I’m there to win. He’s there to win – and so is everybody else.”
