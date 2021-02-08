• In the classic Cuban style, Mojito's in downtown Norcross makes a mean black bean soup in a cup or a bowl. But you should also try the crème of calabasa — a creamy, chicken-broth based soup of butternut squash-pumpkin garnished with fresh cheese cubes.
• Mojito's, 35 S Peachtree St., Norcross, GA 30071
• More info: mojitosbistro.com
