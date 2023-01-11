The Fox Theatre has released its Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season which will include premieres of the Tony award-winning "MJ" and the Grammy-nominated "Six The Musical" along with the hit "Beetlejuice" for the 2023-24 season.
The lineup will also features the return of "Hamilton" and "Annie" along with the Atlanta premiere of Harper Lee’s "To Kill A Mockingbird." The first national tour of "Funny Girl" is also on the schedule along with the pre-Broadway revival of "The Wiz."
Season options include the return of "Les Miserables" and Disney’s "Aladdin."
“The 2023/2024 season will be a particularly exciting one for Atlanta audiences,” said Russ Belin, vice president of Broadway in Atlanta. “This season includes long-awaited Atlanta debuts, returning favorites and an expansive variety of shows to suit every theatregoer’s taste. We’re very proud to host another fantastic season featuring the best Broadway has to offer.”
Here's a look at the schedule:
MJ
Oct. 24-29
The music. The moves. The icon. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.
The Wiz
Nov. 14-19
The highly anticipated Broadway revival of "The Wiz" returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Pre-Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years.
Annie
Dec. 5-10
Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production.
Hamilton
Jan. 30 – Feb. 25, 2024
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.
Beetlejuice
March 19 – 24, 2024
It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes.
Six
April 16 – 21, 2024
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the "Six" wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power. This new original musical is a global sensation.
Harper Lee’s 'To Kill A Mockingbird'
May 7 – 12, 2024
With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, “the greatest novel of all time” has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history."
Funny Girl
July 30 – Aug. 4, 2024
Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this letter to the theater is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage.
Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened — she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.
2022/2023 season options include:
Disney’s 'Aladdin'
Jan. 9 – 14, 2024
Discover a whole new world at Disney’s "Aladdin," the hit Broadway musical.
Les Miserables
June 4 – 9, 2024
Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production.”
The wait list for the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta’s 2023/2024 season is open. With a $49 deposit, new subscribers can guarantee their tickets for the 2023/2024 season.
Current subscribers have until Feb. 13 to guarantee their same seats.
New subscriptions are expected to go on sale in late March. Prices start at $260 for the seven-show package.