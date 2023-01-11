The Fox Theatre has released its Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season which will include premieres of the Tony award-winning "MJ" and the Grammy-nominated "Six The Musical" along with the hit "Beetlejuice" for the 2023-24 season.

The lineup will also features the return of "Hamilton" and "Annie" along with the Atlanta premiere of Harper Lee’s "To Kill A Mockingbird." The first national tour of "Funny Girl" is also on the schedule along with the pre-Broadway revival of "The Wiz."