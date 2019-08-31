KENNESAW - All facets of the Kennesaw State football team clicked against Point University Saturday evening, as the Owls rolled to a 59-0 victory over the Skyhawks.
The Owls' offense converted through the air and on the ground, as quarterback Daniel David, a Mill Creek grad, rushed for two scores and threw for two more.
After a one-yard touchdown run from David, Bronson Rechsteiner took advantage of a gaping hole on the left side and sprinted 36 yards to put the Owls in front 14-0.
On the ensuing possession, Shaquil Terry scampered 44 yards for the Owls third rushing touchdown of the evening.
Kennesaw State's offense continued to roll and at the 1:11 mark in the first quarter, David found K.J. Hancock over the middle to push the edge to 28-0. The Owls added two more scores in the second quarter and held a 42-0 advantage at the break.
Tommy Bryant added two more scores himself in the second half, rushing for one while finding T.J. Reed on a wheel route for another.
A Nathan Robertson field goal with 7:24 to play capped off the Owls scoring.
The Owls defense was spectacular the entire night, allowing just 129 yards of total offense. Junior linebacker Kareem Taylor led the defense with five tackles and a sack, while Jeremy Dees, Demetric Barnes and Joel Parker each recorded a sack.
As a team, the Owls surrendered just 37 rushing yards and 92 passing yards. The defense allowed just 4 of 16 third down attempts and a miniscule 2.3 yards per play.
The Owls look to win their first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) game at Kent State on Sept. 7. Kickoff is slated for noon in Kent, Ohio.