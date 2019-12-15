Cicely Lewis couldn’t keep coming to work, business as usual, without making an effort to civically engage Meadowcreek High School students.
In September of 2018, Lewis was affected by stories of police shooting unarmed black men, the repeal of the DACA and what she feels is a lack of diversity in young adult literature. Lewis challenged her students to “Read Woke” by delving into books about protagonists challenging the status quo or bringing a voice to society’s margins.
“There we so many things just happening and I decided I wanted to do something to empower my students,” Lewis said.
“Read Woke” is a book club and literacy advocation program all in one. Lewis’ students are assigned to read books that challenge the social norm and give voice to the voiceless. The program has since caught on as schools throughout the U.S., including a handful of school in Gwinnett County.
Lewis also recently received a $10,000 grant from National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) and Penguin Random House at the 2019 NCTE Annual Convention in Baltimore. The grant, which honors a teacher who inspires their students to read all genres of writing, will support the expansion of Lewis’s “Read Woke Community of Readers Challenge” program.
Lewis said she’ll put the grant money to use by funding a field trip for students to Selma, Ala., the site of the 1965 suffrage march that led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. She’s also planning guest author visits to the school and providing books for students’ home libraries.
Lewis said the concept of reading woke appealed to many in Meadowcreek’s diverse student body. The school’s population is more than 70 percent Latinx, affected by the repeal of the DACA. She said the school’s Muslim population was engaged with the program with regards to the executive orders levied to ban refugees from particular countries from entering the United States.
“At my school, I had a lot of support,” Lewis said. “The teachers were supportive, and the students were excited.”
Lewis said students at Meadowcreek sign up for the challenge or are entered into it through a class. Students are then challenged to read a book that they believe “challenges social norms, give voices to the voiceless, follow a protagonist from an underrepresented faction of society or tries to push something ignored to the forefront of public consciousness.”
Students come to regular book club meetings and write a review on the book once they are finished. Lewis then administers a light assessment testing the students’ comprehension of the material.
“My ultimate goal is that they become lifelong readers and lovers of education,” Lewis said. “Some students stuck to it and completed the challenge and brought more books to justify to adding to the list.”
Lewis said the program has since extended to branches of the Gwinnett County Public Library, making it available to students throughout the county even if their school media center doesn’t offer books that fall under the program’s umbrella.
Lewis has worked at Meadowcreek for 10 years, she said, and began as a language arts teacher. She said she wanted to become a media center specialists so she could expand her reach outside of her core classroom. She received a library media certification from Georgia Southern University and assumed her current role at the school circa 2015, she said.
“I really like working with students that challenge me to be better,” Lewis said.
She’s since gone on to be named the Gwinnett County and Georgia Media Specialist of the Year. She writes a bi-monthly column in the School Library Journal where she shares her book recommendations. She said she is currently working on her own “woke” young adult novel and hopes to share it with the world soon.