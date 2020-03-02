Meadowcreek High School and the Gwinnett County Public Library partnered to host a Black History Month Quiz Bowl on Feb. 23.
Teams of students tested their knowledge on black history topics including science, art, and history. Students competed against other teams for a cash prize of $300.
The event was open to middle school and high school students.
A total of 15 teams participated this year. The team "North Gwinnett QB" and team members Maya Chande, Albert Doan, Kaya Holmes and Anand Krishnan placed first. Their team won $300, provided by the library.
AALR Norcross placed second and Lilburn Middle School Gear Up Girls placed third. Both teams won trophies and signed copies of "Dear Martin" by Nic Stone.
"This was the second annual Black History Month Quiz Bowl event and we definitely hope to continue it in the future," GCPL youth services specialist Sarah Martin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.