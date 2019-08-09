McClure Health Science High School opened its doors to students Monday and it’s safe to say most of the school’s teachers and administrators were rosier than their students, some of whom were awakened by alarm clocks for the first time in months.
“Going to class, not getting lost and minding my own business,” is what Enrriqueta Maldonado said she was most looking forward to on the first day of school.
Still some got off the bus smiling, and that made the welcome party worth it for McClure Principal Nicole Mosley and her staff that have been preparing for the students’ arrival since before the 2018-19 school year ended.