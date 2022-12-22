Is it any wonder why Margaritaville at Lanier Islands has become a favored holiday destination?
The fun begins with the popular License to Chill Snow Island, where snow will fall daily to highlight the “slopes” of Blizzard Mountain, a 575-foot-long, eight-story tubing ride. Also on the agenda is Frosty’s Ice Rink, a retro collection of Snow Island amusement rides, the Snowball Alley play zone, and a series of seasonal restaurants and watering holes.
The fun continues when the sun goes down as Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular charges up, providing a stroll through a series of holiday light vignettes set to festive music.
The Lakeside Lights Spectacular is a ticketed attraction that involves a nominal fee and is not included in the ticket price for License to Chill Snow Island or Margaritaville’s regular winter season pass.
If all this activity makes you a little hungry, Margaritaville has you covered with its landmark restaurant, LandShark Bar & Grill, which will be open for lunch and dinner throughout License to Chill Season. Seasonally-themed shops like Santa’s Tiki Bar, the Tipsy Elf, Glacier Café and Bakeshop and Jack Frost’s Shark Shack will also be open during the season.
Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands is located at 7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy in Buford. For more information, call 470-323-3440 or visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com.
