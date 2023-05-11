Margaritaville at Lanier lslands is set to open Saturday with the debut of a new water slide and renovations to a few other favorite attractions.
And the venue, which has long been a summer go-to location for fun-in-the-sun lovers of all ages, will offer some exciting new benefits for season pass holders.
Between now and May 31, Margaritaville is offering a Summer Chill Session Pass Special for the upcoming season. For the 2023 season, patrons can get in on the special for $99.99 per pass, a 33% discount from the regular fee of $149.99. In addition, the younger set can visit Margaritaville all season long via the “Pre-K Pass” for guests aged 3 to 5. One “Pre-K Pass” is available for per purchase of two Summer Chill Passes.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Summer Chill Passes included unlimited water park admission, LandShark Landing access, daily docking, resort gate entry and parking.
Margaritaville is highlighted by more than a dozen waterslides and attractions, and there are several new changes to the lakeside landscape, including:
♦ The opening of the new Parrot Mountain summer tubing slide.
♦ The return of the popular Fin Dunker Bucket
♦ The renovated Wild Waves Wave Pool.
♦ The renovated Parakeet Springs kids’ splash zone with Wiggle Waves and mini-slides.
There’s also the Witbit water obstacle course, the LandShark Bar & Grill and boat rentals from Harbor Landing Marine, complete with tubes and water sports equipment. For the older set, Margaritaville will host its famous Full Moon Parties, as well as margarita and brunch cruises and the new Full Moon Cruise.
Margaritaville is located at 7650 Lanier Island Parkway in Buford and guests can arrive by car, boat or RV, with the expanded Camp Margaritaville RV Resort nearby.
