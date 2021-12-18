Homicide.jpeg

A Christmas part held in unincorporated Lawrenceville turned deadly Friday night when a man struck and killed his brother-in-law with a car, Gwinnett County police said.

Gwinnett Police Sgt. Michele Pihera said detectives were at the scene of the incident on Saturday morning at Windsor Oak Circle, which is located in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Pihera said a man was injured and died, and the collision appeared to be an "intentional act."

According to Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta, police said the victim and his brother-in-law got into a fight. The victim's brother-in-law then got in his truck and hit the man.

Police said the driver left and investigators asked to speak with him.

