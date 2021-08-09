A Lilburn man has been arrested and charged with arson stemming from a house fire that occurred July 31.
Hung H Le, 49 has been charged with first-degree arson without the owner's consent and first-degree burglary with intent to commit theft, which are both felonies.
Fire officials said Le rode up to the scene of the fire "on a bicycle with two plastic gas cans ... and made incriminating statements about the cause of the fire"
The fire happened the morning of July 31 at a house on the 1000 block of Indian Trail Lilburn Road near Warners Trail. Gwinnett County firefighters who were less than a mile north near Steve Reynolds Boulevard spotted the smoke and went to investigate, fire officials said.
When they arrived, firefighters said they found a house — which had previously been burned — was on fire. Additional crews soon responded.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. The house had been long abandoned and no one was inside, fire officials said.
Fire investigators said there was previous damage to the structure from a fire three weeks prior.
"While firefighters were initially stretching a hose line to extinguish the fire, a subject on a bicycle with two plastic gas cans arrived at the property and made incriminating statements about the cause of the fire," said Capt. Brian Gaeth, public information officer for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. "A fire investigator was requested to respond to the scene to investigate. Upon the investigator’s arrival, the subject was interviewed and admitted to not knowing the owners of the home and starting the fire with a gasoline and a lighter that was still on his person.
"The subject denied involvement in the fire that occurred on the morning of July 9, 2021. With the evidence and statements provided by the subject, he was taken into custody by the Gwinnett Fire Investigators and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail by Gwinnett County Police."
