Lawrenceville resident Sharon Wood is an active member of the Gwinnett Democratic Party, and she doesn’t shy away from showing support for her party — but she said that support led to a harrowing experience with a Trump supporter Monday.
Wood has bumper tickers supporting Stacey Abrams, Barack Obama, the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ rights on her car. She even has a bumper sticker calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
That support made her a target of one avid Trump supporter while she was shopping. The incident began with two “I love Trump” stickers being put on her car, progressed to a man yelling at her and ended with the man following her in his work truck Monday afternoon.