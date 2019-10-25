Want to get your doughnut fix at the mall? The Mall of Georgia has you covered.
On Friday, the mall announced the opening of several new stores, including a Krispy Kreme doughnut kiosk that will be located in Centre Court near Old Navy. Mall officials also announced Sally Beauty and Perfume World are opening as well as several holiday pop-up stores — including Spencer’s Workshop, Hickory Farms, Go! Calendars and Polar X Ornaments.
“We strive to offer the most personalized experience at our center, and these new specialty stores are no exception,” said Teresa Holloway, director of marketing and business development for Mall of Georgia. “As we gear up for the arrival of the holiday season, our new offerings and pop-up shops will provide plenty of gift options for our shoppers to find the perfect presents for their loved ones!”
According to mall officials, Sally Beauty is set to open on the upper level near Macy’s in early 2020. The store will offer more than 5,000 products for hair, nail and skin care, as well as a full range of salon equipment. The 1,834 square-foot location will also offer special membership programs – such as the Beauty Club Card for non-professional customers – and the Sally ProCard.
Perfume World will open in time for the holiday shopping season in a 1,123 square-foot store on the upper level across from Apple, the mall said.
Holiday fans looking to get creative and silly with gifting can visit Spencer’s Workshop starting in October on the upper level across from Apple. The pop-up store will offer fun and bizarre gifts – perfect for white elephant games or holiday parties.
Hickory Farms lovers can get their fix at Mall of Georgia again this year beginning this month. Shoppers will be able to sample and enjoy hand-crafted gifts, including sausage, cheese and other specialty foods, at the pop-up cart on the lower level near Palmetto Moon.
Go! Calendars will once again open this November on the lower level across from Dick’s Sporting Goods. Holiday gift-givers can select from a variety of options, including calendars, games and more.
For presents sure to make a memorable impression, Polar X Ornaments will offer an array of original holiday décor, including personalized ornaments, in two locations starting in November – on the lower level near Macy’s and lower level near Belk.