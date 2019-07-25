The space communications, telemetry and testing instrumentation arm of a global aerosystems company is moving to Norcross.
Officials from Zodiac Data Systems joined representatives from Partnership Gwinnett and Norcross leaders to announce the company's relocation and expansion earlier this week. The company is a subsidiary of Safran Aerosystems.
“Zodiac Data Systems is proud to call Norcross and Gwinnett its new home,” Zodiac Data Systems CEO Jeff Huggins said. “We look forward to new partnerships with local subcontractors and suppliers that will ultimately reduce costs and shorten delivery times for our U.S. customers.”
Zodiac Data Systems is coming to Gwinnett from Alpharetta and is expected to add about six new jobs because of the expansion. It is also bringing over about 25 to 31 employees to the new location, according to Partnership Gwinnett officials.
The company will set up shop at 3005 Business Park Drive in Norcross.
“We’re pleased to see a worldwide leader in high tech manufacturing invest in our city,” Norcross Mayor Craig Newton said. “It shows that we are an excellent place to do business and a welcoming international neighbor.”
Huggins said the relocation is a continuation of Safran's legacy of customer support for its U.S. clients, dating back four decades. He also said it shows how committed the company is to hiring American employees and suppliers to support U.S. national defense efforts.
"Our customers have recognized the value of our products and have facilitated the rapid growth in revenue since 2016 that is driving our need for this larger facility here in Norcross," Huggins said.
Local officials expressed enthusiasm over Zodiac's decision to move to Norcross.
“Gwinnett county’s economic success is a result of strong investments by companies like Safran,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said. “We look forward to their growth and continued investment in the region.”
Partnership Gwinnett Project Manager Megan Elwood said, “Gwinnett County has a strong ecosystem of technology companies that are leading the industry. Zodiac Data Systems was searching for the ideal mix of a qualified workforce, a strong business community and an exceptional community and they found that in Norcross.”