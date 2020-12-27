The Christmas celebration is over, and those eager to get rid of their tree can do so as early as this weekend in Suwanee.
The City of Suwanee’s tree-cycling campaign, which is part of Keep Georgia Beautiful’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper’ program, will collect trees through Jan. 9.
Area residents can drop off their former living Christmas trees at Sims Lake Park, located at 4600 Suwanee Dam Road. Decorations, lights, and stands should be removed from all trees prior to donating. Last year, mulch from nearly 1,200 former Christmas trees was spread in Suwanee parks, city officials said.
Volunteers will be available to assist with unloading, as well as handing out seedlings (while supplies last) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 9 Adult and teen volunteers are needed to assist on that date. To volunteer, contact Nicole Schnepper at nschnepper@suwanee.com or call 770-945-8996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.