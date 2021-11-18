Lawrenceville is now offering a new Geographic Information System (GIS) Hub that utilizes interactive maps and real-time information that help make finding resources a breeze, city officials announced this week.
The GIS Hub provides a wealth of highly accurate geographic data including, but not limited to, Parcels, Zoning, Street Centerlines, Addresses, Lakes and Streams, Parks, City Limits, and Public Parking for all staff and the community alike, the city said.
The maps can be utilized in many ways, including identifying sanitation service schedules and public parking for citizens and visitors, and to communicate power outages to utility customers and the current status of important infrastructure improvement projects by city staff. Dozens of map layers combined with descriptive data allow citizens and visitors to visualize and interact with important information within Lawrenceville’s city limits.
“We are excited to unveil the new GIS Hub providing visitors and residents free resources and information they can use in their daily lives,” Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington said. “This convenient website houses all relevant city maps and data and has the ability to evolve with our ever-growing community.”
Visitors to the site may choose from various maps and dashboards linking to information regarding city services and resources. Through My City Services, City of Lawrenceville residents can locate addresses, streets, parcels, parks, parking and other helpful resources for navigating the City. The site also provides access to current zoning information, sanitation service schedules, and available utility services.
Residents can learn about current development projects in Lawrenceville by viewing the Capital Improvements Projects map. This viewer showcases the construction, maintenance, and renovation of public facilities and infrastructure in the city.
Many residents may find the more specific maps useful on the Hub, city officials said, including:
• Seeing real-time power outage information and report an outage with the interactive Power Outage Map.
• Using the Find My Polling Station map, city residents can input their street address to pinpoint their nearest polling location.
• Viewing the current and past code violation counts within the city limits with the dynamic Code Violations Dashboard.
• GIS Hub visitors can view and download 15+ distinct PDF maps of Lawrenceville by visiting the Map Gallery.
Members of the community can explore the new GIS Hub here by going to: https://city-of-lawrenceville-arcgis-hub-lville.hub.arcgis.com.
