Gwinnett County families will have a chance to enjoy some fun while also learning about children's health at both of the county's YMCA locations this weekend.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced 18 YMCAs across metro Atlanta will host Health Kids Day festivals from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. The list of participating locations includes the Robert D. Fowler Family Y, which is located at 5600 West Jones Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners, and J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family Y, which is located at 2985 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
The festivals are being presented in partnership with Publix Super Markets Charities. The goal of the festivals, which will coincide with Community Day where families can enjoy free access to YMCA locations, is to encourage physical and mental activity for families and teach children healthy habits while developing a lifetime love for physical activities.
“We’re excited to offer our amenities for youth, families and individuals to connect and celebrate kids being kids,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. “The Y is dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and we look forward to showcasing our programs that help kids build skills and confidence.”
YMCAs in metro Atlanta have offered Healthy Kids Day for 30 years. Families will get to enjoy DJs, family exercise guidance, obstacle courses, inflatables, swim safety presentations, healthy refreshments and other activities. There will also be demonstrations for YMCA programs, such as yoga and Zumba.
Families will also be encouraged to check out all of the facilities at their nearest YMCA.
YMCA officials also said anyone who signs up for a new membership at one of their locations on Saturday will get to enjoy their joining fee being waived, which would result in a savings of $99.
Meanwhile, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will also have Strong4Life locations at four Healthy Kids Day festivals around the metro area, including the J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family Y and three other YMCAs which are located outside Gwinnett. Strong4Life is Children's Healthcare of Atlanta program that is designed to make families healthier as well as reducing stress and making their lives generally easier. One part of the program is Raising Resilience, which is a new behavioral and mental health initiative.
Children's Healthcare representatives will hand out packs of cards that can be used as conversation starters as well as other resources at the four festivals which will host Strong4Life stations.
"Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life is thrilled to participate in Healthy Kids Day," said Marc Welsh, Child Advocacy VP and Chief of Diversity and Inclusion for the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. "Our new behavioral and mental health initiative, Raising Resilience, helps caregivers proactively teach kids the skills they need to be resilient — to thrive in the face of life's ups and downs. Strong4Life will be providing resources and exclusive giveaway at all YMCA of Metro Atlanta branches.”
Anyone who would like additional information at Healthy Kids Day can visit ymcaatlanta.org/healthy-kids-day/.
