If people are looking for an extra incentive to get any weight loss-related New Years resolutions underway, here’s one: they can join their local YMCA without having to pay a new membership fee for a few weeks this month.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced it will waive joining fees at its 19 locations across the metro area — including two in Gwinnett County — until Jan. 23. Officials said new members can take advantage of the offer to get access to unlimited group exercise classes, state-of-the-art exercise equipment, world-class pools and the YMCA360 on-demand video platform which offers classes for group exercises and well-being among other programs.
“With the start of the new year, we’re encouraging community members to visit the Y and see how our organization can help you reach your fitness, health and wellness goals in 2023,” YMCA of Metro Atlanta president and CEO Lauren Koontz said. “We created this membership offer to provide the community with opportunities to reach their full potential. The Y is dedicated to helping members build spirit, mind and body.”
Another program that the YMCA will be offering to help members with their weight loss-related New Year resolutions is a free one-on-one six-month coaching program called The Coach Approach. The program uses behavior change methods to create a sustainable exercise plan for members. The idea behind it is to help members increase their energy levels, improve their mood, prevent disease and generally enhance their well-being.
People who are interested in joining the YMCA can visit ymcaatlanta.org/join to sign up. The YMCA locations in Gwinnett County include the Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA, which is located at 5600 W. Jones Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners, and the J.M. Tull-Gwinnett Family YMCA, which is located at 2985 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
