YMCA of Metro Atlanta is waiving the joining fee for new members through Jan. 23

If people are looking for an extra incentive to get any weight loss-related New Years resolutions underway, here’s one: they can join their local YMCA without having to pay a new membership fee for a few weeks this month.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced it will waive joining fees at its 19 locations across the metro area — including two in Gwinnett County — until Jan. 23. Officials said new members can take advantage of the offer to get access to unlimited group exercise classes, state-of-the-art exercise equipment, world-class pools and the YMCA360 on-demand video platform which offers classes for group exercises and well-being among other programs.

