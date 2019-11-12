John Manning would have turned 72 on Nov. 8.
More than one year after his death, the man who sacrificed so much of his time to Simpsonwood United Methodist Church in Peachtree Corners received a moving tribute at the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art playground at the Fowler Family YMCA when more than 100 white and red balloons — a tribute to Manning's Georgia Bulldogs football fandom — were released into the air.
The new playground will be named after Manning, who died last year from a heart attack while helping an elderly woman move out of her home after being evicted. The Fowler Family YMCA launched a campaign to fund the construction of the John Manning Playground on Friday. The Manning Playground Committee is actively seeking donations at ymcaofmetroatlanta.givingfuel.com/john-manning to honor John Manning.
Apart from announcing the fundraiser's launch, Manning's friends and family gathered at the Peachtree Corners YMCA to pay him tribute.
“As a neighbor of John and Caroline's for 20 years, I was honored when Caroline asked me to support this effort," Eric Christ, Peachtree Corners City Council member and co-chair of the Manning Playground Committee, said. “John was a devoted member of this community and this playground will be a wonderful memorial to him.”
Manning was a longtime and frequent volunteer with YMCA. He started as a counselor there at a young age and continued to volunteer there as an adult. At the Peachtree Corners YMCA, he hosted regular children's sermons every Sunday for more than 30 years.
At the Fowler YMCA, he served on the board and several committees. He was awarded the YMCA's highest honor in 2003, the Bransby Christian Leadership Award.
“John Manning made a difference at the YMCA and we are excited to continue his legacy and make a bigger difference for kids in our community,” Mark Thornell, Executive Director of the Fowler Family YMCA, said. “Through our after-school care program, summer day camps and family memberships, our YMCA sees hundreds of kids each year at our facility. We can make a big impact with this playground. With a new educational-based creative playground that has STEM components, we have an opportunity to better serve these children and help them to learn and grow in an environment they may not have access to otherwise.”