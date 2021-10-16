Junior Achievement of Georgia President John Hancock’s ties to efforts to raise awareness of the YMCA’s childcare programs go back a few decades — about 25 years, actually.
Back in the 1990s, when Hancock was still a graduate student working on his master’s degree, he co-wrote a presentation for a class project about the YMCA in Indianapolis. He and his classmates focused on the YMCA could expand and raise awareness of its child care program.
Fast forward a quarter of a century, and Hancock took a step to help the YMCA of Metro Atlanta do just that at the JA Discovery Center at Gwinnett located at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville on Friday.
“The fact that you would invest in our work as you have and give us an opportunity to highlight a really significant aspect of who you are — and help me extend my service learning project from 25 years ago — it’s great,” Hancock told YMCA officials.
YMCA of Metro Atlanta officials joined Junior Achievement of Georgia leaders on Friday morning for a ribbon cutting to officially open the YMCA “store” at in the JA finance Park at the JA Discover Center at Gwinnett.
YMCA of Metro Atlanta President Lauren Koontz said it wasn’t a hard sell for Junior Achievement officials to get her to agree to be a part of their Finance Parks at their Discovery Centers in the Atlanta area.
“When (the first Junior Achievement of Georgia center at the World Congress Center) opened, I don’t often say this (but) I was jealous,” Koontz said. “I was like, ‘That is the coolest concept I have ever seen. The Y needs to be a part of it, right?’
“And, it never occurred to me, even at this point until a few months ago, this past spring, that the Y would have the opportunity to be in these fabulous centers amongst all of these iconic brands and really representing the ethos of what the Y does in the community, which is to strengthen community whether you’re six weeks old or 100-year-old.”
JA Finance Park gives eighth-graders a chance to she what it’s like to plan a budget. The students are assigned a career and told how much they earn, and therefore must live within their means.
The students then go to the “storefronts,” each of which represents an expense — such as grocery costs, automotive repair costs, travel costs, cell phone costs, insurance costs or utilities costs — and figure out how to, based on the information they gain at each “storefront,” plan a monthly budget.
The JA Finance Park is in addition to a JA Biz Town program offered to sixth-graders to introduce them to how businesses work.
The YMCA “store” will illustrate the costs parents must pay to secure childcare for their kids.
“We are so pleased to welcome The YMCA – one of the most recognized and treasured brands in the world — as a new partner in our JA Discovery Center at Gwinnett,” Hancock said. “As the largest provider of childcare in America, the Y will represent this important aspect of the household budgeting exercise that our students experience in JA Finance Park.
“What an honor to work with an organization that has a similar mission and allows us to expand our impact further than we could on our own.”
The YMCA “storefront” shows that childcare for infants ranging from six weeks to 11 months can cost $275 per month. The costs for childcare for 1-year-olds is $250, for 2-year-olds it’s $235, for 3-year-olds it’s $225 and for 4-year-olds it’s $210.
“If you look at the average American household, childcare — to the degree that childcare is a thing, like you’ve got kids — would rank as the second biggest expense in a household budget, probably behind housing whether you’re renting or have a mortgage,” Hancock said.
“To not have that represented would be super counter intuitive and it would be a huge gap in the program.”
Koontz said the YMCA is a largest provider of childcare in the U.S. with programs such as early learning, after school and day camps. That is a major reason why she felt the nonprofit was a good fit to be in the JA Discovery Center at Gwinnett.
And, she called Junior Achievement a “fantastic partner” because of the way it’s set up to teach children how to deal with real world scenarios that their parents face.
“They’re creating this simulated experience over many months, or a year even, where kids are learning how to budget, how to work,” she said. “So that combination of having two nonprofits that are both so committed to youth and community, and to making sure all children have the experiences and skillsets they need to be successful, I just think there’s a lot of power in that, in bringing these two brands together to help impact children and families be prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.