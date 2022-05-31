Teenagers who are looking for some summer employment can apply for a part-time job at their local YMCA and potentially get a $300 bonus.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announces that it is looking to hire more than 200 people to fill jobs at 19 Y locations around metro Atlanta this summer. Anyone who is 15 or older can apply for the jobs, which include lifeguard, junior lifeguard, swim instructor, day camp counselor, lead counselor, day camp site director and day camp bus driver positions for the Y’s summer programs.
“The Y is dedicated to helping individuals reach their professional goals through comprehensive leadership development,” YMCA of Metro Atlanta President and CEO Lauren Koontz said. “We offer meaningful work in a fun, supportive environment and look forward to more community members joining our team this summer.”
YMCA of Metro Atlanta officials said a $300 summer bonus will be available for new employees who work at least 160 hours between June 5 and July 31.
Anyone who is interested in filling a position at a Y location can check out available positions and submit an application at ymcaatlanta.org/careers/.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
