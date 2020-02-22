Four Gwinnettians were honored Feb. 10 at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s Celebration of Community Champions: 2020 Vision event.
The event took place at the Cobb Galleria and kicked off YMCA’s annual “Why It Matters” campaign to provide scholarships to children, individuals and families who will benefit from the programs and membership at the organization.
Reagan Havens was named the Gwinnett Family YMCA Volunteer of the Year and Erin Young the Teen Leader of the Year. Additionally, Paige Blair was named the Robert D. Fowler YMCA Volunteer of the Year and Damilola Zoe-Elizabeth Ige the Teen Leader of the Year.
“YMCA was founded as an all-volunteer organization,” Reagan Goodnough, director of events and development communications, said. “And we still rely heavily on volunteers within the branches and community outreach programs. They play a key role. We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without them, so it’s important to recognize them every year.”
Over the past 20 years, Havens, of Lawrenceville, has been involved with the YMCA. In 2000, he started out playing in the adult soccer league and has since served as a volunteer coach, board member, member of the Branch Association Committee for Region 4 and member of the Y days of Service committee.
“The YMCA is focused on addressing needs in the local community, and it is in everyone’s best interest to invest the time and effort to improve their home,” he said. “Giving time at the ‘Y’ makes my hometown better for my family and all of us.”
His counterpart, Blair, started volunteering for the YMCA in 2013 and currently leads the pickleball group. She resides in Johns Creek.
“Pickleball started as a very small program in which most people had never heard of it or had never played it,” she said. “Over the years, as the pickleball volunteer, it has grown and now offers various skill levels and many opportunities to play. As a result, it has cultivated many new relationships and increased my involvement at the ‘Y.’”
Young and Ige are also making an impact in the community and gaining new opportunities through the YMCA. Young is a 15-year-old student at Archer High School. Her family resides in Lawrenceville. Ige is an 18-year-old freshman at Mercer University, and her family resides in Norcross.
While Young has been a volunteer for two years and Ige for nine, YMCA staff say both girls embody what it means to be a teen leader. Ige has led and organized events within the YMCA such as Middle School Nights, holiday parties and fundraisers for the Why It Matters campaign.
“The YMCA has been such a big part of my life for so long it would feel weird to not make time for the ‘Y’,” Ige said. “Being at the ‘Y’ centers me. It brings back so many good memories and continues to provide new ones. I think it’s personally important for me to continue to make time for the Y because of the positive effect it has on my physically, mentally and emotionally.”
Young said the YMCA has made her mature, allowed her to work with adults and the public, train in different job areas to diversify her skills and created a steppingstone to many other job opportunities.
“In general, we’re recognizing the generosity of giving of time and talents to the YMCA so that we can do so much more within the community,” Goodnough said. “These people become part of the YMCA family and take the time to get to know everyone. YMCA is not just a gym, but a community and we try to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to be a part of it.”
Additional recognitions were given to Andrew Young and Walter Young, who won the Bransby Christian Leadership Award; Kaiser Permanente, Corporate Partner of the Year; Atlanta Police Foundation, Nonprofit Partners of the Year; Mark Spain/Forsyth Family YMCA, Fundraiser of the Year; and Jayden Bohannon/East Lake Family YMCA, Teen Fundraiser of the Year.
