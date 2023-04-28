Every year, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta hosts Healthy Kids Day as an initiative to improve the health and wellbeing of children and families. On Saturday, the YMCA will team with Publix Super Market Charities to recognize Healthy Kids Day and host free festivals at 18 YMCA locations.
The YMCA will also host Community Day, providing free access to their facilities across metro Atlanta for all community members.
“We encourage families to join us on April 29 to enjoy a day of healthy, fun activities and celebrate kids being kids,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta in a news release. “The Y strives to nurture the potential of youth, promote healthy living and foster a sense of social responsibility.
“We remain committed to building healthy, confident, secure and connected children, families and communities.”
This year’s festivals will be highlighted by games, family exercise demonstrations, kids’ obstacle courses and inflatables, water and swim safety demonstrations and more. Events will also include pickleball demonstrations for attendees to practice their skills and learn about the sport.
“Publix Charities is proud to support the YMCA of Metro Atlanta in their efforts to encourage young people to become more active and physically fit,” said Kelly Williams Puccio, executive director of Publix Super Markets Charities. “Publix founder George Jenkins believed in supporting the communities we serve and that’s why Publix associates will help celebrate Healthy Kids Day with fun activities and healthy snacks at each location, Together we’re making a difference.”
Health Kids Day and Community Day will be celebrated from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the J.M. Tull Gwinnett Family YMCA in Lawrenceville and at the Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA in Peachtree Corners from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
At 160 years old, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta is the city’s oldest nonprofit. For more information on Healthy Kids Day and Community Day, visit www.ymcaatlanta.org/healthykidsday.
