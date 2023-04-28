YMCA logo (copy) (copy) (copy)
File Photo

Every year, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta hosts Healthy Kids Day as an initiative to improve the health and wellbeing of children and families. On Saturday, the YMCA will team with Publix Super Market Charities to recognize Healthy Kids Day and host free festivals at 18 YMCA locations.

The YMCA will also host Community Day, providing free access to their facilities across metro Atlanta for all community members.

