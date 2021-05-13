A baby ring-tail lemur plays in a habitat at the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary in this May 2020 file photo. The sanctuary will celebrate its one-year anniversary with gift swag, buy two, get one free feeder cup specials and animal keeper presentations on Friday.
The owners of the Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary are in the mood to party this week as they reach a major milestone.
The center, which is located at the former Yellow River Game Ranch site and provides a home to animals that cannot be released back into the wild, will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Friday. The sanctuary will offer keeper chats throughout the day, as well as Buy Two, Get One Free feed cups and Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary swag for visitors, its owners said in an email announcement.
After a couple of years of planning and extensive renovations to the former game ranch property, the sanctuary opened in May 2020. Among the changes from the game ranch to the sanctuary included moving bears housed at the site from a concrete enclosure to a sprawling natural environment enclosure with a pool and new exhibit spaces for large cats and animals such as spider monkeys.
PHOTOS: The Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary opens its doors
The keeper chat schedule, which features the keepers who work with and take care of the animals, is: bears at 11 a.m., lynx at noon, raccoon and deer at 1 p.m. and bison at 2 p.m.
The Yellow River Wildlife Sanctuary is located at 4525 U.S. Highway 78 in Lilburn.
