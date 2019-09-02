Gwinnett County police said Tuesday detectives are still investigating a homicide that occurred at Amber Trail Apartments in Duluth late Sunday night.
The deceased victim was identified as 53-year-old Kim Bessellieu. Another victim, 48-year-old Kevin Hudson, was shot and transported to a hospital, where he was questioned by police.
Police arrived at the scene shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call that a person had been shot in one of the complex's buildings. Officers and emergency services discovered Bessellieu dead at the scene.
Hudson, who police said attempted to confront the shooter, was also injured in the parking lot with non-life threatening wounds. Hudson told police that two men approached him after he returned from a nearby convenience store. According to the police report, the men told Hudson not to say anything and, "give me all you got."
The suspects allegedly took a police scanner from Hudson's vehicle at gunpoint. Hudson told police he heard a loud bang and hit the ground, then ran to tell his wife what had happened.
"The Gwinnett County Crime Scene Unit and Homicide Unit were called to the scene to investigate," a statement said. "The GCPD K-9 unit also responded to assist in tracking the suspect(s)."
According to police, witnesses described the suspects as two black males wearing all black clothing with masks.
Police said detectives are working diligently to piece together what led to the shooting.
"The Gwinnett County Police Department is dedicated to finding those responsible for this needless loss of life," a statement said. "We are asking anyone with any information to please contact Gwinnett County Police or Crime Stoppers."
A police report listed one witness and nine additional persons who were questioned at the scene by the responding officer.
Bessellieu's family has launched a GoFundMe page to offset costs for her "Celebration of Life." After two hours, the page had raised roughly $150 toward the $3,500 goal.
Gwinnett County detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-080729 when reporting information.