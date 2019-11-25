Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that took place Monday morning that killed a 19-year-old.
Police said Fredrick Ward of Stone Mountain was walking in a residential area on Manor Drive near Major Court. A 69-year-old Stone Mountain man, Charles Watkins, was driving his 2010 Honda Odyssey eastbound on Manor Drive when he struck Ward, who police said was walking in the roadway.
The driver told police he uses medical aids to operate his vehicle.
Watkins told officers that he never saw Ward before striking him. A police report says Ward was thrown into Watkins' windshield before he rolled off and was drug underneath the vehicle for approximately 115 feet. When Watkins came to a stop, Ward was trapped under the vehicle.
Police said Ward was pronounced dead at the scene, which was located in front of the home of the victim's mother.
Police said on Monday no charges have been filed and an investigation is ongoing.