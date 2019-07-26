A 24-year-old Lawrenceville man was killed Wednesday evening after an SUV hit him on Duluth Highway (Hwy. 120) by Lakes Parkway in Lawrenceville.
According to an accident report, at about 7:30 p.m., the driver of a Kia Sportage was turning left onto Lakes Parkway when she hit Devaughn Jones, who was driving a Honda motorcycle.
The driver of the Kia told police there was "somewhat of a glare from the setting sun, but she did not see any vehicles approaching" before she turned.
"(The driver) said she began making her left turn when she suddenly noticed the motorcycle right in front of her," the report said. "(The driver) then stated her and (Jones') vehicle made impact with one another in the left eastbound lane of (Hwy.) 120."
Jones, who was wearing a helmet, died on scene from his injuries. The driver of the Kia was uninjured.
Police said alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the wreck. The case is still under investigation, and charges could come at a later time.