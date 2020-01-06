An altercation at a Lilburn gas station Saturday night led to a 23-year-old man being shot and killed, police said.
Lilburn police arrested and charged 20-year-old Lawrenceville man Ulises Oliver Maldonado-Jimenez with felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of Giovanni Segura of Lawrenceville.
Police said an altercation sparked the incident, but investigators are trying to determine what precipitated the shooting.
"We're still investigating different aspects of the case, but we're confident we have the right person and don't anticipate any additional arrests," Capt. Scott Bennett of the Lilburn Police Department said.
Lilburn police said the department received a call at 9:09 p.m. on Saturday from a woman who said she was driving her boyfriend to Eastside Medical Center after he had been shot at a gas station on Lawrenceville Highway near Bryson Park. Lilburn officers responded to Eastside as well as several of the gas stations along Lawrenceville Highway.
Police secured the crime scene, an Exxon located at 5355 Lawrenceville Highway. Investigators with Lilburn police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene.
Police said Segura was pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday night.
Police said Lilburn police investigators obtained warrants and arrested Maldonado-Jimenez Sunday evening. Maldonado-Jimenez was taken into custody at his home with the assistance of the Gwinnett County Police Department and was booked in Gwinnett County Jail at 8:04 p.m. Sunday night.