A 16-year-old driver was killed Sunday afternoon when a pick-up truck slammed into several vehicles before hitting the Nissan Pathfinder the teen was driving head on, Suwanee police said.
According to police, the driver of the Pathfinder was waiting to exit an apartment complex on McGinnis Ferry Rd. near Scales Rd. when a red Dodge pick-up truck hit multiple vehicles before swerving into a private drive where it hit the Pathfinder.
The accident happened just after 1 p.m. at the Residences on McGinns Ferry apartment complex located at 4025 McGinnis Ferry Rd., police said.
Suwanee police said the driver of the red truck was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Suwanee Police Department is investigating the accident with the help of the Lilburn Accident Investigation Unit.