Gwinnett County police said a 45-year-old Gainesville man was killed in a fatal car wreck on Wednesday morning on Interstate 985 in Buford.
Police said Keith Tumlin was killed in a collision with a logging truck. The police department is still investigating the accident, which shut down the interstate between the I-985 entrance in Suwanee and Buford Drive for a short period of time.
Shortly before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the accident south of Buford Drive in unincorporated Buford. Police said the accident involved a Kia Sportage and a logging truck.
Police said drivers were traveling northbound on I-985 between the 85 north split and Buford Drive. According to the preliminary investigation, Tumlin, driving a Kia Sportage, struck the back of the logging truck. The driver of the logging truck told police after pulling over into the shoulder to deal with an equipment issue, they pulled back into traffic and were accelerating when the collision occurred.
When the driver of the logging truck pulled over to the right shoulder, he found the truck had been struck.
Police said Tumlin was found unresponsive and pronounced dead by police at the scene.
