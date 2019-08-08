A 22-year-old Monroe man died Thursday morning after colliding with an SUV on Highway 78 near Rosebud Road in a wreck that temporarily shut down the highway.
Bailey Hill was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Hwy. 78 near Loganville at about 8:30 a.m. when he apparently ran a red light and collided with a SUV, police said.
He was ejected from the motorcycle, and later died at a local hospital.
Following the impact with Hill, the driver of the SUV veered off the road and ran over a sign. It's not immediately clear who was driving the SUV or whether they were injured.
Both vehicles were impounded to the Gwinnett County Police Department Headquarters for further analysis, and the department's accident investigation unit is looking into the wreck.