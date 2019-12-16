Gwinnett County Police said a 22-year-old man died Monday in an early-morning car accident on Interstate 85 Northbound.
Officers believe Clayton Dickie of Buford was traveling northbound on I-85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in unincorporated Suwanee when his car left the roadway and struck an unoccupied vehicle on the right shoulder of the road.
Both Dickie's GMC Sierra and the unoccupied car caught fire. Police have not determined whether the cause of Dickie's death was the crash or fire.
Police said investigators are also working to identify the owner of the unoccupied vehicle.
Police said the two right lanes of I-85 were shut down for about two hours. Police reported all lanes reopened at 7:22 a.m.