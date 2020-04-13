ATLANTA — With ridership down significantly due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Xpress commuter bus system will be reducing service from metro Atlanta’s outer counties into and out of the city effective Monday.
The good news is that rides will be free throughout the system. Officials at the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA), which operates Xpress buses, are looking to avoid potential crowding at fareboxes that would violate social distancing guidelines.
“As more of our customers shelter in place and work remotely, we are further reducing routes with diminished ridership,” SRTA Executive Director Chris Tomlinson said. “We will continue to provide services at no cost to our customers who still rely on public transit, as well as implement the required preventative measures outlined by Governor Kemp, the [federal] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and [Georgia] Department of Public Health to facilitate their safe commute.”
Routes affected by reduced service will include connections between Cumming, downtown Atlanta and the Perimeter Center and various routes within Gwinnett County – including links to the Mall of Georgia and Sugarloaf- and to from Gwinnett to points outside of the county, including the Chamblee and Lindbergh Center MARTA stations and downtown and Midtown Atlanta.
Service also will be reduced on Xpress routes connecting Conyers with downtown and Midtown Atlanta, and with the Perimeter Center. South of the city, service reductions will occur on the Stockbridge-to-Midtown and McDonough-to-downtown routes.
To review the revised schedule for Xpress, click the link https://www.xpressga.com/reducedschedule/
SRTA will continue to evaluate ridership on an ongoing basis and will restore service levels when it is safe and feasible to do so.
