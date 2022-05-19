The Judds tour will soldier on in the aftermath of Naomi Judd's death, and head to Duluth this fall. But it will now be part of a tribute tour with big name female country singers joining Wynonna Judd on stage.
The tour will be at the Gas South Arena on Oct. 14 as one of 11 cities announced on Thursday. Tickets are on sale at TheJudds.com.
A selection of special guests is expected to join Wynonna Judd each night on the tour, although it is not expected to always be the same guests at each stop.
Martina McBride is expected to join Judd at select dates on the tour. Promoters said Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood will also appear at times during the tour.
The Judds tour had been titled "The Final Tour" prior to Naomi Judd's unexpected death last month. It is still officially carrying that title.
The guests joining Wynonna are helping her pay tribute to her mother's legacy.
“It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts," Wynonna said. "I am feeling extra grateful.”
The Judds were one of the most successful duos in country music history with 15 No. 1 hits and each of their RCA released singles making it into the Billboard Top 10. They had 20 Top 10 hits, sold more than 20 million albums, had 16 RIAA Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums and longform videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.