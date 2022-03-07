Wreaths Across America is making two stops in Gwinnett County this month to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
The exhibit achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official "welcome home" station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Winn Chapter NSDAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) welcomes the exhibit to East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, which is located at 87 Scenic Highway, (rain location: Tom Wages Funeral Home, 120 Scenic Highway). The event is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public/
On March 15, the Jacob Braselton Chapter NSDAR, (Daughters of the American Revolution) will host the exhibit for free tours that are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, which is locate at 1450 Pine Rd. in Dacula.
