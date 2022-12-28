At the fourth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony held in mid-December at Lawrenceville’s East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, 350 veterans were honored as more than 150 people participated in a ceremony that included laying a fresh balsam wreath at every gravesite and reciting aloud the names of those who served.

The commemoration was hosted by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a volunteer women’s community service organization who for more than 130 years has promoted historic preservation, patriotism and education.