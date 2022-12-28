At the fourth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony held in mid-December at Lawrenceville’s East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, 350 veterans were honored as more than 150 people participated in a ceremony.
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
The wreaths, complete with red bows, were made in Maine for Wreaths Across America, whose stated mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
John Haynes, U.S. Air Force (ret.), a resident of Lilburn, was the guest speaker at the event.
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
Photo: Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
At the fourth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony held in mid-December at Lawrenceville’s East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens, 350 veterans were honored as more than 150 people participated in a ceremony that included laying a fresh balsam wreath at every gravesite and reciting aloud the names of those who served.
The commemoration was hosted by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a volunteer women’s community service organization who for more than 130 years has promoted historic preservation, patriotism and education.
The event included ceremonial wreaths honoring each branch of the military and also honored the nearly 95,000 POW/MIA veterans who have never returned home to their families. The wreaths, complete with red bows, were made in Maine for Wreaths Across America, whose stated mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom. More than 3,300 locations nationwide and abroad received veterans’ wreaths for ceremonies.
Among the participants in the local commemoration were the Georgia State Society, Sons of the American Revolution Color Guard and Milita, the Elisha Winn Society Children of the American Revolution, the Parkview High School Marines JROTC Cadets and women’s groups and several Boy Scouts and Girl Scout troops, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW organizations.
Special guests included Gwinnett County Commission Chari Nicole Hendrickson, District Three Commissioner Jasper Watkins III and Lawrenceville Mayor David Still. Col. John Haynes, U.S. Air Force (ret.), a resident of Lilburn, was the guest speaker.
The National Anthem was led by the Philadelphia Winn Chapter chaplain Connie Rifkind and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by siblings Nick and Rebecca Hamrick, members of the Elish Winn Society Children of the American Revolution. The Georgia Society SAR Color Guard and Milita presented colors, performed a three-musket volley and played Taps to conclude the ceremony.
