Wrapped in Love clothing closet set for ribbon-cutting for permanent home on Feb. 7.

 Photo: Because One Matters

Founded in 2014 to positively impact the lives of foster children and young adults in economically challenging situations, Lawrenceville-based Because One Matters seeks to provide hope, dignity, empowerment, mentorship and economic opportunity to young people from disadvantaged communities.

Because One Matters fulfills its mission in a host of ways, including celebrating the birthdays and graduations of its clients, a Home for the Holidays program, foster care emergency supply bags, college internships and scholarships, school supplies (including laptops) and mentorship programs for middle and high school students.