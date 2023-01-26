Wrapped in Love clothing closet set for ribbon-cutting for permanent home on Feb. 7.

Founded in 2014 to positively impact the lives of foster children and young adults in economically challenging situations, Lawrenceville-based Because One Matters seeks to provide hope, dignity, empowerment, mentorship and economic opportunity to young people from disadvantaged communities.
Because One Matters fulfills its mission in a host of ways, including celebrating the birthdays and graduations of its clients, a Home for the Holidays program, foster care emergency supply bags, college internships and scholarships, school supplies (including laptops) and mentorship programs for middle and high school students.
One of the agency’s main initiatives is its Wrapped In Love clothing closet, which provides foster, kinship, adoptive and underrepresented families in Gwinnett and Walton counties the opportunity to obtain new and gently used clothing items, toiletries and everyday essentials. Wrapped In Love also gives duffel bags with essential items to children entering foster care for the first time.
According to the Because One Matters website (www.becauseonematters.org), Wrapped In Love has found a permanent home at 480 North Perry St. Suite H, in Lawrenceville and representatives from Because One Matters, Wrapped In Love and the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 7.
“We are excited to have Because One Matters as part of the Chamber and to share in their success through this ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said Gwinnett Chamber President and CEO Nick Masino in a news release. “Our mission is to champion business and we look forward to watching their business grow in the greater Gwinnett region.”
“We are honored to be celebrating our ribbon cutting with the Gwinnett Chamber and our community friends,” added Because One Matters founder and CEO Andrea Barclay.
“We are thrilled about opening a permanent location as we are committed to helping the children we serve with the gift of hope for a brighter future and show them that their community supports and loves them,” said program director Kati Tait.
The local community is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting. For more information, call 470-756-0902 or email at info@BecauseOneMatters.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.