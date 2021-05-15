A quick-casual eatery that serves fresh wraps and bowls is planning to open its new locations in Buford next year.
The restaurant, gusto! announced it is planning to open a location at The Exchange at Gwinnett, which is located right at the Buford Drive interchange on Interstate 85. An exact opening date has not yet been announced, but the chain expects it will be sometime in mid-2022.
Gusto! also plans to open a location in Athens near the end of this year.
“Buford is a major, familiar corridor for many Georgians,” gusto! creator Nate Hybl said. “We’re proud to represent as an Atlanta-born brand and looking forward to serving such a dynamic, diverse neighborhood. We’re also really excited to introduce our brand to visitors from central and northern regions of the state – especially with its close proximity to the Mall of Georgia and anticipated Exchange at Gwinnett.”
The restaurant is one of several restaurants slated to be located at the sprawling The Exchange at Gwinnett mixed use development, which has already seen some tenants open but is still largely under construction. It already features a handful of restaurants, as well as a massive Rooms-To-Go showroom, a Topgolf and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.
Future tenants include a Sprouts grocery store set to open in August, a hotel, several more restaurants, a food hall and about 1,000 luxury apartment homes.
Officials from gusto! said their restaurant will be located near Sprouts and will be one of only four in their chain to have a drive-thru as well as dine-in services.
The restaurant's menu includes wraps and bowls that feature ingredients such as mixed greens, rice, chicken, umami tofu, shrimp, chile sesame barbecue, tzatziki lemon artichoke, sweet soy sriracha and half-and-half or steamed flatbread wraps.
“We’re excited to be a piece of the booming development in Buford,” gusto! partner and Director of Operations and Strategy Richmond Green said. “This neighborhood in particular is one of the fastest growing communities in metro Atlanta – and we’re really looking forward to planting the gusto! flag near so many other cool brands coming to the area. As our fourth drive-thru, we’re really leaning into that model that proved so successful and convenient throughout the pandemic.”
Diners curious to learn more about the menu at gusto! can visit www.whatsyourgusto.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.