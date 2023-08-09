Screen Shot 2023-08-09 at 11.10.45 AM.png

Paul Edmond

Paul Edmond, who lives at The Mansions at Gwinnett Park Assisted Living in Lawrenceville, recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Edmond was born on a farm in Elberton in July 22, 1923. He is the last surviving sibling of sux children and is a veteran of the Army, having served in World War II.

