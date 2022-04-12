Given the normal pomp and circumstance and annual sense of renewal, Opening Night is always a special one in any baseball season.
However, the Gwinnett Stripers' 2022 home opener against the Nashville Sounds had even more of a celebratory atmosphere Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
In addition to the usual introduction of Stripers players, coaches and staff, there was another special visitor in the park.
The Commissioner's Trophy, signifying the 2021 World Series championship won by the Stripers' parent club, the Atlanta Braves, had a prominent presence not only on the field during the pregame ceremonies, but also on the concourse, where fans were able to take photos with professional baseball's ultimate prize.
It was a special opportunity for every fan in attendance, especially fans like Jim Wilson of Flowery Branch, a Stripers season ticket holder who led three generations of baseball fans with his son Jordan and grandson Rejean to Tuesday's game.
“The main reason we're here (Tuesday) night is the trophy,” Jim Wilson said. “We're definitely lifetime baseball fans. We came from Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, we never had the World Series trophy there and we came here (to Georgia) 12 years ago, and the Braves (had) never won (it) until last year. So it's very exciting for us to get a chance to get around the trophy.”
In contrast to the Wilsons, there were other fans in attendance Tuesday who had a little more experience with the Commissioner's Trophy.
Loganville resident Jolene Wirt got a chance to see it when she attended a Braves game during their season-opening series against the Cincinnati Reds last weekend at Truist Park.
However, she got the added bonus of being able to take a photo with it, something she wasn't able to do last weekend.
That opportunity made the extra wait she had on line while the trophy was temporarily taken from its stand in the concourse to take part in the on-field pre-game ceremony, which also featured several Stripers players and staff being presented with their World Series rings for their contributions to the Braves' title, worth it.
“It was definitely worth it,” Wirt said. “Being a Braves fan, it's exciting to get to see something that not everybody gets an opportunity to see. I didn't (get a photo at Truist Park) because I knew I'd get a better picture (Tuesday) night.”
Oddly enough, the other thing that made Tuesday night's home opener special to many Stripers fans was its sense of normalcy.
After not having a Triple-A season in 2020 and stadium capacity being limited the first few weeks of last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday night's game presented the first normal feel to an opening night at Coolray Field in three years.
“I'm glad to see everybody here out with their families and having fun,” Wirt said.
