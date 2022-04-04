Drivers heading south on Interstate 85 as rush hour was winding down Monday evening found themselves backed up just south of Norcross because of a work van that was fire on the side of the road and temporarily lead to the shut down of three lanes of traffic.
Gwinnett firefighters were called to the fire, which was on the side of the interstate between the Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Pleasant Dale Road exits, at 6:39 p.m., according to Firefighter Lt. Ryan McGiboney.
The crews arrived to discover a work van which could accommodate up to 15 people engulfed in flames on the shoulder of I-85 South.
"With regards to the safety of our crews and passerby vehicles, the right-hand lane was closed," McGiboney said. "The operator of the van reported having mechanical problems while driving down I-85 and was trying to get onto the shoulder when he noticed flames and called 911."
There were six people in the van when it caught on fire, but McGiboney said they were all able to escape the vehicle without being injured.
The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of firefighters being called to the scene and interstate had re-opened less than an hour after firefighters received the call.
McGiboney said the van was towed from the scene, but Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed scorch marks remained on the shoulder of the road where the fire occurred.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.