The old United Tool building in downtown Duluth is seen undergoing renovations in this aerial photo. COHatch, a company which creates shared work and social spaces, is redeveloping the building as its first metro Atlanta location.
COHatch, a company that creates shared work and social spaces, is redeveloping the old United Tool building in downtown Duluth as its first metro Atlanta location.
Photo: City of Duluth
Photo: City of Duluth
Photo: City of Duluth
Photo: City of Duluth
Photo: City of Duluth
Photo: City of Duluth
An old building in Downtown Duluth will have a new purpose next year.
The former United Tool building at the corner of Buford Highway and West Lawrenceville is being redeveloped by COHatch, a company that creates shared work and social spaces. City officials said it will be COHatch's first location in the metro Atlanta area.
