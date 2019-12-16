For the second time in less than a week, one of Gwinnett's three congressmen will have a say on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached before the matter goes to the full U.S. House of Representatives for a vote.
The House Rules Committee, whose membership includes Rep. Rob Woodall, R-Ga., will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday to consider the Articles of Impeachment passed by the House Judiciary Committee last week. Woodall represents the 7th Congressional District, which includes considerable portions of Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.
"This week, the House Rules Committee, of which I have been a member since my very first day in Congress, will hear from Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., about H.Res. 755, and I fully expect that we will see the Articles of Impeachment on the floor by mid-week," Woodall said in his weekly email to constituents Monday.
"Again, I regret this outcome. I wish that cooler heads had prevailed on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, and I hope that the American people will be able to look beyond this chapter of our history and remain optimistic about our Republic’s future."
The Rules Committee will decide the parameters of debate and voting by the full House, including deciding how long the debate will last, who will manage time and how amendments will be handled. The committee meeting could take much of Tuesday afternoon to complete.
The Rules Committee vote is expected to set up a vote by the full House, likely as early as Wednesday.
Another one of Gwinnett's congressmen, Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., is a member of the Judiciary Committee and participated in that committee's hearings and discussion on impeaching Trump.